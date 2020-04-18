A second Grant County, Wis., resident confirmed to have COVID-19 has died, local health officials said Friday.
Meanwhile, additional cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa, and in Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, the Grant County Health Department reported the person who died was at least 81 years old — as was the first person in the county to die with the coronavirus.
Officials reported that the number of confirmed cases in the county increased by two, to 15 in total.
Earlier in the day, state officials announced another 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That pushed the state total to 4,045.
They also reported another eight related deaths, pushing that tally to 205. It is unclear whether the Grant County death was included in Friday’s update.
Iowa County reported one more confirmed case Friday, increasing its total to six.
With no new cases reported Friday, the totals in Crawford and Lafayette counties remain at three each.
In Illinois, officials announced 1,842 new confirmed cases — the most in a single day to date. That brings the statewide total to 27,575. The death toll rose by 62, bringing the overall number of deaths to 1,134.
The total number of confirmed cases in Jo Daviess County was unchanged and remains at 11.
In Iowa, officials on Friday announced another 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the state’s total to 2,332.
Four more related deaths were reported, so the state total now stands at 64.
The new confirmed cases Friday included one more in Dubuque County, pushing its total to 40, and one more in Jones County, which now has 13.
Clayton County still has seven cases; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, two.