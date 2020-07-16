In Iowa, there were 830 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 36,866.
There were 18 additional deaths in that 24-hour span, so its total stood at 777 at 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, another 900 cases were reported Wednesday, bringing its total to 39,627.
There were four more related death, so that toll moves to 831.
In Illinois, there were 1,257 new confirmed cases Wednesday for a total of 157,950 cases. The state recorded 25 additional deaths, so that toll moves to 7,251 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)