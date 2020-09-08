Five Flags Center in Dubuque announced today that two upcoming concerts are being postponed, while two other events no longer will be held.
The facility has not hosted a concert since before its shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It announced today that the concert of hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse slated for Sept. 24 is being moved to May 6. And the concert featuring country star Lee Brice is moving from Nov. 12 to March 13.
For both of those performances, tickets that already have been purchased will be honored for the new dates.
Meanwhile, the Harlem Globetrotters performance originally slated for March will not be rescheduled, the facility announced.
Also canceled is the Oct. 8 HYPROV show, featuring “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” comedian Colin Mochrie as well as master hypnotist Asad Mecci.
For both of the canceled events, tickets bought through Ticketmaster will be refunded. People who bought tickets through the Five Flags box office should call 563-589-4372 for refunds.