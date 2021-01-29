More than 2,000 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to new data released by the state today.
It showed that 2,039 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fourth-highest in the state, trailing only Johnson, Polk and Linn counties.
Dubuque County's total had increased by 448 people since Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 3,908 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Thursday -- a total that was 47 fewer than Tuesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 730 who have received one dose (a decrease of 75 from Tuesday); 206 fully vaccinated (an increase of 100)
- Delaware County residents: 811 who have received one dose (decrease of 36); 216 fully vaccinated (increase of 54)
- Jackson County residents: 571 who have received one dose (increase of four); 288 fully vaccinated (increase of 41)
- Jones County residents: 942 who have received one dose (decrease of 33); 244 fully vaccinated (increase of 104)
In Iowa, vaccines currently only are being given to people considered to be in the Phase 1A category. These people include health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term-care facilities.
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 52,150 people statewide had been fully vaccinated, 11,819 more than reported Tuesday. A total of 130,353 had received one dose so far -- an increase of 1,737 from Tuesday.