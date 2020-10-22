In Iowa, 1,401 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, pushing the total to 111,035.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 16 to 1,597.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,413 new cases reported Thursday, pushing the total to 186,100.
There were 22 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,703.
In Illinois, 4,942 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, along with 44 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 360,159 cases and 9,387 deaths
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)