In Iowa, there were 414 new confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 71,137.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 11 to 1,185 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 857 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 83,334.
There were 15 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,183.
In Illinois, 1,337 new confirmed cases were reported today along with 30 additional related deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 253,690 cases and 8,214 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)