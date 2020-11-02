Two more COVID-19 related deaths in Dubuque County were reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county's death toll to 61. Delaware County also reported an additional death, and now has 15 total.
Another 88 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,916.
Thirty-six additional cases were reported in Jones County during that time span, moving its tally to 610. An additional 24 cases were reported in Jackson County for a total of 785.
Twenty more cases in Clayton County were reported in that 24 hours, pushing its total to 576. Fourteen more cases were reported for Delaware County for a total of 891.
COVID-19 related deaths remained at four in Jones County and three deaths each in both Clayton and Jackson counties.
The state continues to reported six local long-term-care outbreaks.
In Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities continued to report 45 cases with 11 people recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 35 cases and now has 28 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases with 17 recovered. Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade remains at seven cases with two recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 81 cases and now has 61 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at five cases with two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,485 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 131,733.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 18 to 1,734.