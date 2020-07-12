Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Forty-eight additional cases in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. It marked the fifth consecutive 24-hour period in which at least 25 new cases were reported. The county’s total was 939 as of 5 p.m. Saturday — the 10th-highest among Iowa counties. A total of 14,858 tests had been completed as of that time, the seventh-highest in Iowa and an increase of 272 over 24 hours earlier. With 48 new cases among 272 results, the county’s positivity rate was 17.6%. The county’s positivity rate to date has climbed to 6.3%. The statewide rate is 9.4%.
- The county recorded its first COVID-19-related death since
- June 15, pushing the county toll to 23. Three more people recovered, so the county had 488 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday — up 44 from one day prior. The state website did not update its hospitalization figures Saturday, still listing eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Dubuque County as
- of Thursday.
- Statewide, 639 additional cases were confirmed in the 24-hour span. The state sat at 34,649 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Five additional related deaths were reported, so that total was 748.
- In Wisconsin, another 926 cases were reported Saturday — setting a new single-day record for the third consecutive day. Its total climbed to 35,679. Seven more related deaths were reported, so that toll is 821.
- In Illinois, 1,195 new cases and
- 24 related deaths were reported Saturday. The state’s totals now stand at 152,962 cases and 7,168 deaths.