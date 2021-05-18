LANCASTER, Wis. -- Lancaster Common Council members recently decided to rescind a resolution that has been in effect since September that required face coverings to be worn by people visiting city facilities.
The vote was unanimous.
City Administrator David Carlson said before the vote that he felt the city no longer needed the mask policy. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday stated that fully vaccinated individuals would not need a face covering in public in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Last month, the Common Council backed Carlson's decision to end the mask mandate for city employees on May 3. It coincided with Carlson's decision to fully reopen City Hall to the public, rather than only by appointment. Carlson told the council last month that he was ending the mask mandate for city employees after consulting with city department heads. He also felt the COVID-19 vaccine was available to anyone who wants to get it ,so the mask mandate should be lifted.
However, council members also voted last month to keep the resolution in place requiring persons visiting City Hall and city facilities to wear a face covering. But with action by the council this week, that is no longer in place.