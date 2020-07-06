SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Two more employees of a Dubuque senior care center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Stonehill Franciscan Services in Dubuque announced one additional employee case on both Saturday and today. The facility announced its first employee case on Thursday. 

The first employee was not reporting symptoms on the last day he or she worked, the facility said previously. The second employee "likely" contracted the coronavirus outside of work and not from the first employee, Stonehill stated. 

No information was provided on the third employee. Stonehill also reported six pending tests for symptomatic employees.

No residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of today. 

Stonehill noted that the two additional confirmed cases among employees were not connected to the testing samples that were being collected from residents and employees Thursday afternoon. Those results have not been received yet. 

