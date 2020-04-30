Five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported today for Dubuque County, along with one more related death.
That pushes the county's totals to 102 cases and four deaths.
The resident whose death was reported today was between the ages of 41 and 60, according to the state.
Also today, four more confirmed cases were reported in Delaware County, two more in Clayton County and one more in Jones County.
Delaware County’s case total increased to eight. Clayton County's total now stands at 14, as well as one related death, while Jones County's tally climbed to 21.
With no new cases, Jackson County's total remains at five.
At her daily briefing on the virus, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 302 additional confirmed cases had increased the statewide total to 7,145, and 14 more related deaths were reported in the state – the highest one-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic in the state. The state total rose to 162 total deaths.
“COVID-19 is here to stay, and we have to learn to live with it,” Reynolds said. “We’re all learning how to manage COVID-19 for the long term.”
Reynolds said Friday, May 1, will mark a “step forward” for the state, as restrictions on certain businesses are loosened in 77 counties in the state. That list includes Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
Dubuque County is among the 22 counties in which restrictions will not change this week.
“Life will eventually get back to normal, but expect normal to look and feel a little different for a while,” Reynolds said. “The virus will remain in our community, and people will still get sick until a vaccine becomes available.”
Reynolds said Iowans need to take personal responsibility to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We must all learn how to manage the virus in the course of our daily lives,” she said.