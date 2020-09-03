SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 754 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's 24-hour total to 66,893.

Iowa’s related death toll rose by nine to 1,134 as of 11 a.m. today.

In Wisconsin, 727 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 77,856.

There were four additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,146. 

In Illinois, 1,360 new confirmed cases were reported today along with 25 additional confirmed deaths.

That brings the state's total to 240,003 cases, including 8,115 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID-19 in Illinois (9-3-2020)

Where is COVID-19 in Wisconsin (9-3-2020)

Where is COVID-19 in Iowa? (9-3-2020)


