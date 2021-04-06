The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- One new death was reported in Lafayette County, Wis., between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. County health officials said the increase was due to the death being incorrectly reported in another county.
- One fewer death was reported in Iowa County, Wis., during the 24-hour span.
- Fourteen more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period.
- By 5 p.m. Sunday, 68,244 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 22.6% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 4.5% as of 5 p.m. Monday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 2.7%; Delaware County, 6.1%; Jackson County, 4.4%; and Jones County, 3.8%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Monday. As of Sunday, seven Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of two from Thursday. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized, an increase of one from Thursday. One such resident of Jones County was hospitalized, same as Thursday. No such residents of Delaware and Jackson counties were hospitalized as of Sunday, a decrease of one.
Jackson County health officials are holding a vaccine clinic at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 250 S. Faith St., Preston, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8. To register for the clinic, visit jacksoncounty.iowa.gov/health-department/covid19-vaccinations
- Statewide, Iowa reported 273 additional COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, for a total of 353,553. The state reported no additional related deaths, so the death toll remained at 5,822.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, 666,285 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 3,400 from Sunday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County health officials recently changed the way they report COVID-19 data. Officials stopped reporting the number of recovered individuals and total confirmed positive individuals to date, so the number of active cases no longer can be determined.
- The Wisconsin National Guard is now making COVID-19 vaccination appointments for all military service members and military civilians, dependents, contractors and military retirees. Service members, military dependents and military retirees of any branch are eligible. The Wisconsin National Guard will be administering the Moderna vaccine. Dependents must be 18 years old or older and bring a dependent ID card or printed DD Form 1172-2 from the DEERS self-service website. To schedule an appointment, call the Wisconsin National Guard’s vaccine scheduling office at 608-242-3467 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- The state reported 307 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing its total to 580,184. The state’s death toll remained at 6,640.
- Wisconsin reported that 1,171,309 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 20.1% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,258,736 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, a 24-hour increase of 2,102. The state reported 11 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,384.
- Illinois also reported 2,380,733 residents were fully vaccinated — 18.6% of the state’s population.
In Jo Daviess County, appointments are still available for the Johnson & Johnson mass vaccination clinic at River Ridge School in Hanover. Anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in Jo Daviess County is eligible for the vaccine. To register, visit events.juvare.com/ IL-IDPH/4d9b4d44-25cc-4f33-80df-3720d659b8ec/.