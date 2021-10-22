An upcoming rap concert in Dubuque has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the performers.

Five Flags Center announced Thursday that the Saturday, Oct. 23, concert headlined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony now has been pushed back to Friday, Dec. 3.

The Cleveland-based quintet debuted in 1994 and has tallied more than a dozen Top 40 hits, including “1st of tha Month,” “East 1999” and “Tha Crossroads.”

Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date, according to a press release.

