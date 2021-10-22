Dubuque concert postponed due to COVID-19 cases among performers Telegraph Herald dustink Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! An upcoming rap concert in Dubuque has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the performers.Five Flags Center announced Thursday that the Saturday, Oct. 23, concert headlined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony now has been pushed back to Friday, Dec. 3.The Cleveland-based quintet debuted in 1994 and has tallied more than a dozen Top 40 hits, including “1st of tha Month,” “East 1999” and “Tha Crossroads.”Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date, according to a press release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Coronavirus Covid-email-1021 dustink Follow dustink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Today Trending Today