Dubuque’s Grand Opera House announced Tuesday that it will postpone the remaining productions of its 2019-2020 season, including “Matilda the Musical,” “Brigadoon” and “Disney’s Frozen Jr.,” to the summer of 2021.
All three productions will become part of the yet-to-be-announced 2020-2021 season.
Additionally, the previously postponed Heartland Ballet production of “Coppelia,” originally scheduled for performances from March 28 to April 5, has been canceled. “A Grand Reveal,” previously scheduled for May 2 and 3, also has been canceled but will be replaced with a “Welcome Back Celebration” as soon as circumstances allow.
“In a perfect world, we would have announced our 2020-2021 season at ‘A Grand Reveal’ on May 2, but due to the ongoing health crisis and shifting productions, we are still tinkering with our schedule and rethinking some of the productions we had planned,” said Grand Opera House Executive Director Frank McClain in a press release.
Additional details regarding the upcoming season, set to begin in the fall, and information for ticket holders for canceled or postponed productions can be found at thegrandoperahouse.com.