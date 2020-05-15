Eleven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported today.
The county's total now stands at 249.
No additional deaths were reported, so the county's toll remains at 10.
Ninety-five people in the county confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered, while 15 were hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the most-recent data available.
Now, 3,469 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the county.
One more case at Dubuque Specialty Care was reported today, pushing its total to 27. It is the only long-term-care center in Dubuque County with a coronavirus outbreak, defined as at least three confirmed cases.
No such outbreaks have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
In those counties today, one more confirmed case each was reported in Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties.
Delaware County's total now is 12 cases; Jones County, 36; and Jackson County, eight. No related deaths have been reported in any of those counties.
No new cases were reported today in Clayton County, so its total remained 28. Three related deaths have been reported in the county.
Statewide, 374 additional cases were reported, boosting the total to 14,049.
Eight more related deaths were reported, so the state now has reported 336.