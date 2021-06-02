Fourteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county’s total increased to 13,465.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County, so the county’s total remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
One additional case of COVID-19 was reported in Jackson County as of 11 a.m. today. The county's total increased to 2,246.
There were no additional cases reported in Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties during the 24-hour period. Their respective totals remained at 1,704, 2,108 and 3,008.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 57, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 371,617 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 169 during the 24-hour span.
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, so the death toll increased to 6,061.