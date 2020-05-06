SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

HANOVER, Ill. – Authorities seek the public’s help in recovering a stolen golf cart in Jo Daviess County.

An unknown subject entered a property in rural Hanover on May 3 and stole a white, 2000 Club Cart golf cart, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

The release states that the cart has a decal on the front of the roof saying “Bada Bing,” a front windshield and a rear-facing seating area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.

