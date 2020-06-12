One week after a staff member was confirmed to have COVID-19, officials anticipated that the testing process for residents and staff at Sunnycrest Manor would start today.
Facility Administrator Cris Kirsch told the Sunnycrest Manor Advisory Board of Directors on Thursday afternoon that testing collection kits from the Iowa Department of Public Health were expected to arrive Thursday night, based on information tied to the shipment’s tracking number.
She said the sample collection process would start promptly for both residents and staff. Visiting Nursing Association is scheduled to begin assisting with that process starting at 6:30 a.m. today.
A total of 180 kits were ordered for staff, while 98 were ordered for residents.
On June 5, officials at the Dubuque County- owned, long-term-care facility learned that a staff member had the coronavirus. That day, they requested testing supplies from state health officials.
The infected staff member had “no direct resident contact” and had last been at the facility on June 2.
On Thursday, Kirsch said there were no additional confirmed cases at the facility so far and that no residents were showing symptoms of COVID-19.