State of Iowa officials reported 648 confirmed COVID-19 infections today, the highest single-day total so far.
The state now reports 5,092 total confirmed cases.
Statewide, five more related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 112.
In Illinois, officials reported 2,092 confirmed cases today. The state total now is 41,777.
There have been 1,874 related deaths. That includes 79 more reported today.
In Wisconsin, 331 more confirmed cases were reported. The state's total now stands at 5,687.
Four additional related deaths were reported, pushing the state total to 266.
