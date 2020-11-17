U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, which has triggered mild symptoms.
The Illinois Democrat said she is feeling well despite the diagnosis. Her congressional district includes Jo Daviess County.
“I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance, am self-isolating,” Bustos said in a statement. “Consistent with medical advice, I will be working remotely from my home in (Moline) until cleared by my physician.’’
According to Bustos, everyone she has been in contact with has been notified of her status.