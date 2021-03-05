Vaccinations of people younger than 65 with certain medical conditions will start next week in Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday night that effective Monday, March 8, vaccinations can start for adults younger than 65 “with medical conditions that are or may be an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”
The state will use the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of conditions that qualify. They can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3kKnTdO, but the list includes:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD
- Cystic fibrosis
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Obesity and severe obesity and overweight
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Thalassemia
- Type 1 diabetes mellitus
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
The Iowa Department of Public Health stated that some counties report that they are nearly done with vaccinating previous priority groups.
“Some counties and vaccine providers will remain focused on previous priority populations until they are closer to completion,” a press release states. “Because vaccine production has not fully met the demand for vaccine, Iowans will need to remain patient as vaccine production increases. The White House announced this week that by the end of May, there will be enough vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 who chooses to receive one.”