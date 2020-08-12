A Dubuque business that rented out wedding and prom dresses recently permanently closed.
Forever More Bridal Rentals’ closure is closely tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and related business impacts, according to an online announcement by owners Kathy and Kevin Canfield.
Located at 2448 Meinen Court, the business offered wedding gowns, prom dresses and other “special occasion” dresses for rent. It opened in 2016.
The announcement states that “during the recent months of COVID-19, we were mandated to close for a period of time, weddings were postponed, and with all proms canceled, it was very tough on Forever More Bridal Rentals.”
The business operated a consignment program for dresses. People who dropped off dresses for consignment are asked to call 563-231-6831 to make an appointment to pick them up.