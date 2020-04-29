Law enforcement has logged fewer arrests and traffic stops as people self-isolate and local police and sheriff’s departments take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“(W)hat we’re telling people is, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a reduction in police calls for service, and we will be liberal in some of our enforcement, but it’s not an invitation to violate the law,’” said Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing. “This pandemic is not a ‘get out of jail free’ card.”
Calls for service, traffic stops and inmate counts have dropped significantly across the area over the past three months.
In Dubuque County, the jail population has fallen by almost half since February, to the lowest point since at least 2006.
Of the 102 inmates in the jail Monday, 12 were serving sentences, while others were awaiting court hearings. That compares to an average of 190 inmates in the jail daily in February and an average of 169 in March.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said law enforcement in the county has been advised to issue citations or court summons when possible in lieu of arrest and detention for nonviolent, misdemeanor crimes, such as simple drug possession and operating while intoxicated.
“Do these people really need to be in the jail if we can find someone responsible to pick them up and take care of them?” Kennedy asked. “We’re still arresting people and bringing them in to get fingerprinted. But once they come in and get processed, most are being released.”
The measures aim to keep the number of inmates low due to concerns that COVID-19, if introduced, potentially could wreak havoc inside densely packed jails.
To date, no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dubuque County. The same goes for Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
The First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services oversees work release for an 11-county area in northeast Iowa. Staff has reduced the population at its facilities in Dubuque, Waterloo and West Union by 45% by expediting home placements and slowing new admissions.
MEASURES IN SW WISCONSIN
Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said deputies are referring low-level, misdemeanor criminals to the district attorney’s office for charging at a later date rather than being brought to the jail for booking and release.
“We want as few people in and out of the jail as possible,” he said.
Ten inmates were being held in the jail in Darlington on Monday compared to 25 at the start of the pandemic, he said.
“We’re a small agency with limited staff,” Gill said. “And if COVID-19 gets into the jail staff … it would cause quite a problem here, and we’re trying to eliminate as much exposure as possible.”
In Grant County, 39 inmates were in the jail in Lancaster on Monday. Three of them were being housed as part of contracts with other jails, and about a third of the inmates each were being held on pre-trial detention, for parole and probation violations, and to serve jail sentences.
The total is down from about 70 inmates in the jail prior to the pandemic, said Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
The jail has released its work-release inmates with electronic monitoring to help mitigate the potential for COVID-19 to enter the facility. The same has been done in Lafayette County.
REDUCING JAIL POPULATIONS
The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and 25 other advocacy groups sent a letter to state and county officials recommending they reduce jail populations by avoiding new arrests for low-level, nonviolent crimes; release people who are held merely because they cannot afford bail; and work to parole as many prisoners as possible.
“People in prisons and jails are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illnesses,” said ACLU of Iowa Executive Director Mark Stringer in a press release. “They are housed in close quarters. Many were already in poor health when they were incarcerated. This makes for a perfect storm for outbreaks of COVID-19.”
Local authorities say they are using their discretion in consultation with prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges to limit the number of people put into jail, including reducing those held on pre-trial detention.
About 87% of the people in Iowa county jails are there because they don’t have enough money to post bail, according to the ACLU.
Some inmates have been released with GPS monitoring, and smaller cash bonds are being waived in favor of unsecured appearance bonds.
The Dubuque County Attorney’s Office also has worked with judges to expedite bond-review hearings.
And those arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court for certain misdemeanor crimes, such as traffic violations, generally are being released after making arrangements to turn themselves in once the health crisis subsides.
Arrests in Dubuque County fell nearly 50% from the four weeks prior to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declaring a state of emergency on March 17 compared to the four weeks after, according to a review of online arrest notices posted by the sheriff’s department and Dubuque police.
At the same time, calls for service to the Dubuque Police Department from Feb. 1 to April 26 dropped 17% compared to the same period last year.
Police traffic stops and reported car crashes dropped 23% and 35.7%, respectively, over the same period compared to the prior year.
In Grant County, traffic citations were half of what they were compared to the same period last year, Dreckman said.
Local authorities said officers and deputies are utilizing their discretion as to whether to make an arrest and conduct stops and searches, while utilizing personal protective equipment.
“(W)e trust their judgment to do what’s best for their safety,” said Kennedy. “ ... At the end of the day, you still have a job to do, and as long they’re comfortable doing that … we’re going to keep doing our thing.”
Jo Daviess County, Ill., Sheriff Kevin Turner could not be reached for comment.