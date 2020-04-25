PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Two employees of a Prairie du Chien packaging company have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Crawford County Public Health Department.
The people are employees of Prairie Industries, 800 N. State St. The two are not residents of Crawford County, so the infections are not being counted in the health department’s daily tally of confirmed cases.
A statement from the company said the two employees worked on the same shift and were not working at any other company facilities. Prairie Industries officials said they have taken “further precautions,” including adding to disinfecting crews to deep-clean work areas.
“We are in contact with and collaborating closely with all pertinent health departments to notify any team members that may have had exposure,” company officials wrote.