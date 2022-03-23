As we take in longer days and warmer temperatures, we reflect on outcomes in recent months, including the rapid decrease in infections, hospitalizations and loss of lives due to COVID-19.
Most importantly, with the third anniversary of MercyOne, we celebrate and recognize the efforts of our caregiving family; those who give direct care and those who support these team members in their ministries. We thank them for their tireless commitment to our Mission of Mercy, as we continue to manage through this most unique and challenging time. Each of our colleagues has remained steadfast in taking excellent care of patients and their families while continuing to protect the health of the communities we serve.
While the last two years have tested everyone, our team never wavered. They maintained their commitment to our Mission through their hands and hearts -- serving each person with love and compassionate care. They selflessly sacrificed and we are enormously grateful for their service.
With the COVID situation stabilizing, we need more colleagues to join our great team. Serving in health care is a calling to which we welcome others with open arms. Those who explore a career at MercyOne join a rich history of excellence in health care and community service which started more than 140 years ago.
Today MercyOne cares for one in three Iowans, and we have the privilege of making a difference for every one of them. We welcome new team members, with and without experience, to be a part of our Circle of Care.
We look forward to engaging with our communities and to moving forward together to strengthen the experience of healing and wellness for all citizens. Please join us in thanking our amazing MercyOne family members who share a calling to help people live their best life.
Takes joined Mercy-Dubuque in 1998, becoming vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer in 2000. Since 2015, she has been president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa, including MercyOne Dubuque. Reach her at takesk@mercyhealth.com. Bob Ritz is president and CEO of MercyOne.