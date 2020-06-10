Five days after Sunnycrest Manor announced that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19, test collection kits from the Iowa Department of Public Health still have not arrived.
Sunnycrest Administrator Cris Kirsch informed the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this morning that — despite her requesting the kits on Friday, as soon as the positive case was discovered — the facility still is waiting.
"All preparatory work we can do here is done — labels for all the bottles. All lab requisition sheets for residents and staff have been completed," she said. "(Visiting Nurse Association) is going to help with staff testing, so (Sunnycrest's licensed nursing staff) can do resident testing. I’m just waiting for the FedEx man to come to see if he has our shipment."
Kirsch said she was told by an Iowa Department of Public Health representative on Tuesday to expect kits today or Thursday but received no guarantee.
"Many nursing homes are trying to get testing to enter phase two for opening,” she said. “She said they are overloaded. I’m sure they’re overloaded by many nursing homes asking for those testing kits.”
Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a phased process by which long-term-care facilities can open to visitors, a practice that has been banned since March due to the pandemic. The first phase requires the testing of all staff and residents.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said half-jokingly that the county might have been better off handling things locally.
"It seems like we could get on Test Iowa, go to Sunnycrest, load up people and drive them to Cedar Rapids and back faster than we could get tests to Dubuque," she said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham recommended strongly again to begin collecting samples with kits on hand, rather than waiting.
Kirsch shared the group's frustration but said she was wary of deviating from directives from the state unless she was sure of the processes by which that would be done.