Nearly 41,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday shows that 40,931 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 220 from Sunday.
The Telegraph Herald has changed how vaccination figures are reported. Data on fully vaccinated individuals will now be sourced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all three states and all 10 counties in the coverage area. The Telegraph Herald will no longer provide figures on how many residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,202 fully vaccinated (increase of 6)
- Delaware County residents: 5,824 fully vaccinated (increase of 18)
- Jackson County residents: 6,426 fully vaccinated (increase of 22)
- Jones County residents: 7,050 fully vaccinated (increase of 28)
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 1,122,814 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.