Cascade Hometown Days
Children laugh while Gunny the Clown performs a magic show at Cascade Hometown Days in Cascade, Iowa, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

 EILEEN MESLAR

CASCADE, Iowa -- The 2020 Cascade Hometown Days celebration has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers announced the move this morning, saying it was "heavy hearts that we bring you a tough announcement." The event had been scheduled for Aug. 14 to 16.

"This was not a decision that we made lightly and (we) have spent hours discussing how we could fulfill our mission of bringing people together while providing a safe atmosphere for them to enjoy our community," the announcement stated. "Unfortunately, due to the current social-distancing guidelines, we do not feel like a normal Hometown Days is possible."

The 2021 event is slated for Aug. 20 to 22. 

