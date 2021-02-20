Local officials have established a phone line for Dubuque County residents ages 65 and older who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine but don’t have a primary care provider.
Residents who don’t have a provider can call 563-587-4950 to receive help getting a vaccine, the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team announced Friday. Residents can leave their information on a recording and will be contacted when a vaccine appointment is available.
The press release noted that local providers are contacting their patients to schedule appointments as they are able, emphasizing that the phone number is only for people who don’t have a primary doctor.
While vaccine allocations to the state are increasing, demand still exceeds supply, so it will take time to get to all adults age 65 and over who wish to receive a vaccine, the release stated. It noted that nearly 18,000 Dubuque County residents are in this age group and that, to date, about 50% of vaccine doses administered have gone to that group.