Editor’s note: Strong local businesses — from newspapers to restaurants — help make strong communities.
In the wake of mandated closures of their indoor dining areas, tri-state-area eateries need local support now more than ever.
With that in mind, the Telegraph Herald solicited submissions and combed online sources to put together this expansive list of local restaurants that continue to sell their offerings via delivery, carryout and/or curbside services. Please consider supporting them during this period of uncertainty.
- Note: Did we miss your favorite eatery? With all the great local options, we’re sure some slipped through the cracks. Please send an email to
- Ben.Jacobson@THMedia.com so we can add it to the list running in Saturday’s edition.
IOWA DUBUQUE
1st & Main, 101 Main St., 5
- 63-587-8152
- 7 Hills Brewing Co.,
- 1085 Washington St., 563-587-8306
- Adobos Mexican Grill, 756 Main St., 563-556-4407
- Barrell House 2011,
- 299 Main St., 563-845-7928
- Brazen Open Kitchen+Bar, 955 Washington St., Suite 101, 563-587-8899
- The Bridge, 31 Locust St., 563-557-7280
- Buddy’s Clubhouse, 2364 Washington St., 563-588-9932
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 2805 Northwest Arterial, 563-584-9464
- Burkey’s Bar & Grill, 10638 Key West Drive, 563-231-3253
- Caribou Coffee, 800 Wacker Drive, 563-582-5618
- Carlos O’Kelly’s, 1355
- Associates Drive, 563-583-0088
- Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St., 563-588-5595
- Catfish Charlie’s, 1630 16th St., 563-582-8600
- Charlotte’s Coffee House, 1104 White St., 563-231-3716
- Copper Kettle, 2987 Jackson St., 563-845-0567
- The Corner Grill, 1689 Elm St., 563-845-0364
- Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St., 314-809-4380
- Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road, 563-556-7611
- Donut Boy, 1646 Asbury Road, 563-556-1467
- Dubuque Mining Co., 555 John F. Kennedy Road, 563-557-1729
- Fat Tuesday’s, 1121 University Ave., 563-557-0867
- Fiesta Cancun, 2515 Northwest Arterial, 563-588-1350
- Foodie Garage Eatery, 1091 University Avenue, 563-845-0131
- Great Dragon, 3500 Dodge St., 453-583-8860
- Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road, 563-556-9734
- Happy Joe’s, multiple locations in tri-state area, 563-556-0820
- Hops & Rye, 1108 Locust St., 563-556-4677
- Houlihan’s, 1801 Greyhound Park Road, 563-585-5233
- Ichiban Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 3187 University Ave., 563-845-0698
- Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St., Suite 105, 563-583-8338
- Jack’s Chicken Palace, 1107 University Ave., 563-588-2003
- Jitterz Coffee & Cafe, 1073 Main St., 563-557-3838
- Judy’s Runway Cafe, 10965 Aviation Drive, 563-845-9981
- Jumble Coffee Co., two locations, 563-564-3870
- Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St., 563-556-6100
- Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave., 563-557-0887
- Knockout Melts Westside, 3412 Pennsylvania Ave., 563-239-9033
- Lina’s Thai Bistro, 2055 Holliday Drive, 563-588-2345
- L.May Eatery, 1072 Main St., 563-556-0505
- Los Aztecas, 2700 Dodge St. and 2345 Northwest Arterial, 563-584-0212 and 563-583-5026
- Magoo’s Pizza, 1875 University Ave., 563-845-0604
- Marco’s Italian Restaurant, 2022 Central Ave., 563-588-0007
- Mario’s, 1298 Main St., 563-556-9424
- The Milk House, 620 S. Grandview Ave., Dubuque, 563-587-9392
- Monk’s Kaffee Pub, 373 Bluff St., 563-585-0919
- Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road, 563-582-2947
- Old Chicago, 3100 Dodge St., 563-690-2040
- Olive Garden, 3350 Dodge St., 563-556-4121
- One Mean Bean, 2728 Asbury Road, Suite 750, 563-585-1601
- Oolong Asian Cuisine, 145 W. 11th St., 563-239-
- 1019
- Poncheros Mexican Grill, 4840 Asbury Road, 563-582-4999
- Papa Murphy’s, 1555 John F. Kennedy Road, 563-582-1234
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 2785 Plaza Drive, 563-557-9266
- Pete’s Thai Kitchen, 609 E. 22nd St., 563-582-2816
- Pizza Ranch, 2020 Radford Road, 563-556-4488
- Rhody’s, 14167 Old Highway Road, 563-585-1500
- Salsa’s, 1091 Main St., 563-588-2880
- Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St., 563-556-1061
- Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, 563-583-6100
- Tony Roma’s, 350 Bell St., 563-690-3249
- Town Clock Inn, 799 Main St., 563-556-1022
- Village Inn, 1940 John F. Kennedy Road, 563-556-0893
- Vinny Vanucci’s, 180 Main St., 563-588-9600
- West Dubuque Tap, 1701 Asbury Road, 563-556-9647
- Which Sandwich, 210 W. First St., 563-451-7708
- Wicked Dame, 214 W. First St., 563-227-1139
- Your Pie, 800 Wacker Drive, Suite 100, 563-580-5799
- Zoro’s Gyro’s, 1400 Central Ave., 563-557-5071
CASCADE
- Cheryl’s Flour Garden Bakery & Coffee Bar, 126 First Ave. W, 563-852-5232
- Fillmore Bar & Grill, 21976 Fillmore Road, 563-852-3366
- The Bent Rim, 1017 Second Ave. SE, 563-852-7399
- Two Gingers Tavern & Eatery, 231 First Ave. W, 563-852-3378
DYERSVILLE
- Chad’s Pizza, 108 First Ave. W, 563-875-2483
- Textile Brewing Co., 146 Second St. NE, 563-207-0357, ext. 2
ELSEWHERE IN DUBUQUE COUNTY
- The Big House, 3001 160th St., Petersburg, 563-875-2612
- BrickHaus Bar & Grill, 302 First St. N, Farley, 563-744-2029
- County Line Bar & Grill, 123 Washington Mills Road, Zwingle, 563-773-2389.
- Eichman’s Bar and Family Restaurant, 11941 U.S. 52 N, Sageville, 563-552-2494
- J&D Catering & Sweets, 6835 Columbus St., New
- Vienna, 563-921-2935
- Pizza Factory, 104 N. Center Ave., Epworth, 563-876-3153
- Trackside Bar & Grill, 709 Peosta St., Peosta, 563-556-3390
CLAYTON COUNTY ELKADER
- Elkader Pizzeria, 127 N. Main St., 563-245-2800
- Fennellys’ Irish Pub, 105 First St. NW, 563-245-3663
- Johnson’s Restaurant & Reception Hall, 916 High St. NE, 563-245-2371
- Pedretti’s Bakery, 101 N. Main St., 563-245-1280
- Schera’s Restaurant and Bar, 107 S. Main St., 563-245-1992
- TD’s Sports Bar & Grill, 203 Main St. SW, 563-245-2541
- Treats on Bridge Street Bistro, 110 W. Bridge St., 563-245-2242
GUTTENBERG
- Dam Bar, 431 S. River Park Drive, 563-252-4400
- Joe’s Pizza & Arcade, 608 S. River Park Drive, 563-252-2376
- Norie RestoBar, 7 Schiller St., 563-252-2553
- Rausch’s Cafe, 123 U.S. 52, 563-252-2102
- Sodes Green Acre Country Market and Cafe, 7 Goethe St., 563-252-3301
MARQUETTE-MCGREGOR
- By The Spoonful, 221 Main St., 563-873-2900
- Latino’s Mexican Restaurant, 213 Main St., 563-873-3838
- Maggie’s Diner, 28534 U.S. 18, 563-873-2935
- Marquette Cafe, 87 First St., 563-873-9663
- Old Man River Restaurant & Brewery, 123 A St., 563-873-2002
ELSEWHERE IN CLAYTON COUNTY
- Bill’s Boat Landing, 101 S. Front St., Clayton, 563-964-2112
- Bootleggers of Millville, U.S. 52, 563-252-7775
- Clayton Lighthouse, 100 N. Front St., Clayton 563-964-1100
- Osterdock Store Restaurant and Bar, 3559 Kiln Road, 563-252-3608
DELAWARE COUNTY MANCHESTER
- Arctic Fusion, 1400 N. Franklin St., 563-927-2199
- Blue Collar Sports Bar, 120 E. Main St., 563-927-3009
- The Bread Basket, 113 E. Main St., 563-927-4611
- Captain & Tenille’s Grill, 1110 E. Main St., 563-927-5939
- Fireside Pub & Steakhouse, 205 S. 12th St., 563-927-9200
- Franklin Street Brewing Co., 116 S Franklin St., 563-927-2722
- Olive That Deli, 123 E. Main St., 563-927-3354
ELSEWHERE IN DELAWARE COUNTYEarlville Pub & Grub, 107 Northern Ave., Earlville, 563-923-4022
JACKSON COUNTY MAQUOKETA
Bill’s Tavern, 105 S. Matteson St., 563-652-9027
City Limits Family Restaurant, 906 S. Main St., 563-652-9709
Decker Hotel Restaurant & Lounge, 128 N. Main St., 563-652-1875
Great Wall, 140 S. Main St., 563-652-5021
La Casa de Pancho, 100 N. Main St., 563-748-0018
Main Street Cafe, 136 S. Main St., 563-652-6679
Moore Family Farms Coffeehouse and Eatery, 901 W. Platt St., 563-221-4376
Obie’s Bar & Restaurant, 3610 173rd Ave., 563-652-9074
PerXactly’s Bar, 110 S. Olive St., 563-652-9084
Timber Lanes, 1005 E. Platt St., 563-652-5882
ELSEWHERE IN JACKSON COUNTYKalmes Restaurant, Bar & Catering, 100 N. Main St., St. Donatus, 563-773-2480
ILLINOIS EAST DUBUQUE
Mulgrew’s Tavern, 240 Sinsinawa Ave., 815-747-3845
The Otherside, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., 815-747-9049
Thumser’s 19th Hole, 1625 Illinois 35, 815-747-8819
GALENACampeche Restaurant, 230 N. Commerce St., 815-776-9950
Cannova’s Pizzeria, 247 N. Main St., 815-777-3735
DeSoto House, 230 S. Main St., 815-777-0090
Dillons HM, 701 Franklin St., 815-777-9141
Gobbie’s Sports Pub & Eatery, 219 N. Main St., 815-777-0243
Kaladi’s Coffee Bar, 309 S. Main St., 815-776-0723
Little Tokyo, 300 N. Main St., 815-777-8883
Log Cabin Steakhouse, 201 N. Main St., 815-777-0393
Los Aztecas, 975 Galena Square Drive, 815-777-9066
Otto’s Place, 100 Bouthillier St., 815-776-0240
Paradise Bar & Grill, 205 N. Main St., 815-777-3245
Pudgy’s, 309 N. Main St., 815-777-2797
ELSEWHEREChubz Pub & Grub, 120 E. Main St., Warren, 815-745-3333
E-Town Coffee, 141 W. Main St., Elizabeth, 815-820-2326
The Hangover Tap, 101 Jefferson St., Hanover, 815-858-0680
JJ & Freddie’s, 211 W. North Ave., Stockton, 815-947-2798
J.M.’s Tap, 7625 N. Menominee Road, Menominee, 815-747-7730
Jug’s Main Street Tap, 200 N. Main St., Elizabeth, 815-858-3333
Sidetrack Inn, 102 W. Railroad St., Apple River, 815-594-2278
Small Town Saloon, 111 N. Main St., Elizabeth, 815-858-9111
Stella’s Cafe and Catering, 100 N Main St., Stockton, 815-947-2080
Thriving Thistle, 300 W. Hickory St., Apple River, 815-594-2080