A divided Dubuque County Board of Supervisors has signed off on another $500,000 to be used by county staffers should the COVID-19 pandemic worsen significantly.
Supervisors earlier this month set aside $250,000 for general pandemic-related needs. But county Budget Director Stella Runde said nearly all the money had been spent by the Information Technology Department's efforts to provide county workers with computers and equipment to work from home.
"We want to have money available for others if they need it," Runde said this week. "If somebody gets sick in a department and we need temporary staffing, if we need any emergency equipment, we need to be able to access that."
Runde said the money can quickly be accessed if it has been appropriated, though supervisors still would have oversight. Supervisor Dave Baker likened the act to "moving money from our savings account to our checking account."
Supervisor Ann McDonough argued for additional oversight and written proof of need for the funds. But Baker and Supervisor Jay Wickham outvoted her, agreeing to appropriate the $500,000.