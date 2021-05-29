The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Iowa County, Wis., between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s death toll rose to 11.
- One additional resident of Dubuque County was confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the county’s total to 13,444.
- As of Friday, 137,208 residents of that 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 56.4% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next clinic will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at 1640 Main St. in Dubuque. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.8%. Rates in other area counties were Clayton County, 1.5%; Delaware County, 1.9%; Jackson County, 5.4%; and Jones County, 3.3%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The most-recent data states, as of Tuesday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. One such resident each of Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 118 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 371,256. The state reported six additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 6,053.
- As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,367,374 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 54.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon on the first floor of Royce Hall from June 3 to Aug. 12. They are free and open to the public. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Face coverings are required in all university buildings. For more information, call the Grant County Health Department at 608-723-6416.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 226 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing its total to 609,787. The state reported 13 additional related deaths, so the state’s toll moved to 7,053.
- As of Friday, 2,565,791 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,380,261 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 982 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 21 to 22,739.
- As of Friday, 4,979,930 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 48.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.