Dr. Katie Parker, chair of the hospitalist program at Medical Associates and medical director at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said the hospital seems to double the amount of COVID-19 patients every few weeks.
With that increase in patients comes a higher demand for donations of convalescent plasma, which is taken from those who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat those currently suffering symptoms.
“It’s taking longer to get the plasma when we request it for a patient. That’s a big problem, because early research shows that the earlier we get it, the better effect it might have,” she said. “In the past, we were getting it every 24 hours. Now, it’s taking days.”
Christina Schauer, MercyOne director of clinical and professional development, added that this month has been the first time the hospital has experienced plasma delays since starting the treatment in April.
At Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Tuesday morning press conference, LifeServe Blood Center COO Christine Hayes encouraged donations. Hayes said more than 900 units of plasma was transfused in the past two weeks, the same amount done during the first four months of the pandemic.
“Right now, we are anticipating at the current rate of transfusions across the state of Iowa that our supply of convalescent plasma will be depleted by December 1,” Hayes said at the press conference.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which supplies plasma to Dubuque’s hospitals, has seen significant increases in the amount of plasma dosages they provide, public relations manager Kirby Winn said. Across the region, they’ve gone from providing about 200 dosages to hospitals a week to more than 400.
“Each few weeks, we set a new record that we haven’t before,” he said.
The American Red Cross has been making calls and using social media to broadcast donation demand from recovered patients, regional communication director Josh Murray said. Additionally, all blood donations received by the Red Cross currently are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
“As we know, the numbers are going up all around the country and in our area, as well,” he said. “Anybody who has had COVID-19 can be eligible (to donate the plasma), and then we can provide it to hospitals.”
Parker said plasma-based COVID-19 treatment, granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, is primarily used for more severe symptoms such as breathing difficulty. The hospital has also been using the antiviral drug remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone as treatments.
“What we’ve seen over these past months is a decrease in the length stay in the hospital and a decrease in mortality,” she said. “I think the big thing is that we’re using (plasma-based treatment) in combination with other treatments, and patients are getting better quicker.”
Schauer added that since patients treated with convalescent plasma earlier fare better, it’s important to have a built-up supply at hand.
“I think it’s a really good way for people to give back, and we really need it to turn around quickly when we identify that a patient would benefit from it,” she said.