PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Prairie du Chien bar has temporarily closed and cautioned patrons about possible exposure to COVID-19.
The Crooked Oar Bar and Marina reported that an employee tested positive for the virus and the establishment will close for approximately 10 days, according to a social media post. The bar is located at 32319 Crawford County K.
The post said possible exposures could have occurred from 1 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on July 25-26, 5 to 11 p.m. on July 27, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 30.
The bar will tentatively reopen Monday, Aug. 10. The bar’s customer appreciation event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, has been canceled.