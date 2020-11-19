McGREGOR, Iowa – Organizers have canceled an upcoming event in McGregor and Marquette because of recently enacted COVID-19 mitigation measures.
The Arts and Crafts Festival originally scheduled for Nov. 27-29 at Backwoods in McGregor and the Marquette Community Center has been canceled, according to a social media post by the McGregor-Marquette Chamber of Commerce.
The post states that the decision was made because of the restriction on indoor events included in the latest state health proclamation by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.