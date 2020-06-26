MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Organizers have canceled the 2020 iteration of a popular summertime event in Manchester.
Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Bacon-N-Hops Fest will not be held Aug. 1 as scheduled "due to the current safety restrictions put in place and a focus on what is best for the entire community."
Purchased tickets are being refunded.
“These are really hard decisions," said chamber Executive Director Jessica Pape in a press release. "We have been looking forward to the event and having something fun to rally around, but we had to look at every angle, and in wanting to do what is best for everyone and keeping our event standards high to bring the best, we just knew that it wasn’t going to be possible this year."
Planning is underway for the 2021 event, scheduled for Aug. 7.