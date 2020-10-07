In Iowa, there were 908 additional cases of COID-19 reported statewide between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 94,356.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 14 to 1,414.
In Wisconsin, 2,319 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 138,698.
There were 16 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,415.
In Illinois, 2,630 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 42 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 307,641 cases and 8,878 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)