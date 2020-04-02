News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

Platteville bus, taxi service suspends fares to slow spread of COVID-19

Dairy farmers begin to flush away milk due to coronavirus

Democrats delay nominating convention until week of Aug. 17

Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses

Prep athletics: Iowa schools to stay closed, spring sports season in jeopardy

Dutch leader proposes EU fund for nations hit hard by virus

Record 6.6 million seek U.S. jobless aid as layoffs mount

UW-Madison moves summer term to online only

Loras College extends online classes order through end of semester

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

Son: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; fought virus

Clarke announces all non-essential employees to work from home

Food boxes available for delivery to Dubuque residents in need

2 Grant County villages seek volunteer poll workers for April 7 election

Opening Doors receives grant to assist with coronavirus-related needs