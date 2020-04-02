If there will be any high school spring sports this year, they won’t begin until at least May.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday extended her order to close the state’s schools through April 30. Her previous recommendation, issued March 15, had schools closed through April 12.
Illinois schools on Tuesday were ordered closed for the same period by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The same day, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said schools should expect to remain closed for the next month and prepare to be closed for the remainder of the school year.
“Keeping Iowa students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now,” Reynolds said during her daily press briefing in Johnston. “We anticipate the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa will continue to grow, and keeping schools closed for an extended amount of time will help protect the safety of our students, educators and school staff, reduce the burden and flatten the curve on our health care system and workforces, and of course reduce the risk to our most vulnerable Iowans and ultimately save lives.”
As with her previous recommendation, Reynolds has not yet ordered schools to remain shuttered for the remainder of the school year. She announced the state’s total of positive cases grew by 66 to 614 total positive tests. Eleven Iowans have died from the virus.
“At this point I am not ordering schools to close for the remainder of the school year,” Reynolds said. “As we have done with all COVID-19 mitigation decisions, we will continue to monitor the situation, assess the measures that we have in place and use data to make the right decisions at the right time.”
With no school in session, that means no school-sponsored activities.
Track and field, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls golf, and boys and girls tennis were all scheduled to be at least in the practice phase of their season by now. Summer baseball and softball programs are set to open practice on May 4.
Illinois and Wisconsin programs would be in the middle of their baseball and softball seasons, too.
Chris Cuellar, the communications director for the Iowa High School Athletic Association, expects to release information Friday in conjunction with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union about what a spring season could entail.
“We’ve had lots of discussion at the IHSAA and with the IGHSAU on what a delayed or extended spring season might look like,” Cuellar said in a Twitter message. “We have some flexible options based on (Thursday’s) announcements.”
Each of the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin athletic governing bodies had previously prohibited all in-person contact between coaches and players during the school closings. Coaches are allowed to encourage voluntary individual workouts. That remains in effect.
Western Dubuque activities director Tyler Lown believes there will still be an opportunity for a shortened spring season if the schools open on May 1.
"First and foremost, our number one priority is keeping everyone healthy and safe during these challenging times," Lown wrote in a Twitter message. "We look forward to guidance from the athletic association, girls union, speech and music associations."
Illinois High School Association Executive Director Craig Anderson is hopeful the state could begin a shortened season in early May.
“We remain optimistic that a May 1 return to school, followed by a to-be-determined acclimatization practice period, can still result in a truncated spring season that culminates with IHSA State Series tournaments and the crowning of state champions in June,” Anderson wrote in an update on the IHSA website.