In Iowa, there were 426 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, bringing the total to 305,281 as of 11 a.m. Monday.
The state reported one additional death, increasing the toll to 4,324.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,083 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 522,877.
There were 19 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,470.
In Illinois, there were 3,385 new cases reported Monday, along with 50 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,072,214 cases and 18,258 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)