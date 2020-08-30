Twenty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 2,022.
There were no related deaths reported in Dubuque County, where the death toll remained at 36.
An additional 222 tests were completed in the 24-hour period to raise that total to 23,951 tests. That means the county had a positivity rate of 13% in that time span. The county’s overall positivity rate stood at 8.5%.
Delaware County confirmed 11 additional cases, raising the county’s total to 212.
Jackson County’s total rose by seven cases to stand at 205.
Jones County reported two additional cases, for a total of 169. Clayton County confirmed an additional case to raise the total to 179.
There were no new deaths reported in any of the five counties in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, Iowa reported 64,102 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today, a 24-hour increase of 990 cases.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by two, to 1,110.