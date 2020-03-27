MANCHESTER, Iowa — School might not be in session right now, but the gym of West Delaware High School in Manchester soon could be a hub of activity again.
About 50 cots now are spread throughout the gym, ready to be potentially used by Regional Medical Center employees if they would rather stay in the space than go to their residences and risk possibly exposing other occupants to COVID-19.
While no confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Delaware County as of Thursday, hospital officials continue their preparations to deal with its spread.
That includes planning alternative lodging facilities for employees.
Valerie Lindsay, the hospital’s marketing and fund development manager, said the cots were moved inside the gym earlier this week.
“These employees would be healthy with no respiratory symptoms or fever, but may be concerned about going home on their off-hours due to possible COVID-19 exposure,” she said. “Regional Medical Center and West Delaware have collaborated to ensure appropriate safety measures are in place, which includes separating hospital staff from West Delaware employees who may be working in the school.”
Kristen Rickey, the superintendent of West Delaware Community School District, said she met with hospital staff this week to get everything set up in the gym. She said school staff left the bleachers out for people to sit on while working on laptops, put together a lounge area in the school commons with couches and also arranged kitchen appliances such as microwaves and a coffee pot.
The gym locker rooms are open for hospital employees to shower and store personal items.
“We just want to make sure people feel comfortable,” Rickey said. “During these unusual times, it’s so important that we all work together. Especially right now, we want to be able to support these front-line people.”