UW-P to continue to offer free COVID-19 testing

Poll: Only half in U.S. want shots as vaccine nears

Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller U.S. cities

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

UW-Platteville to continue to offer free COVID-19 testing through Dec. 22

Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller U.S. cities

Poll: Only half in U.S. want shots as vaccine nears

Iowa COVID-19 guidelines extended to next week, slight changes ease restrictions

12 more COVID-19-related deaths in 5-county area, including four in Dubuque County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot

Death tolls continue to rise in Iowa following change in reporting

SW Wisconsin hospital prohibits most visitors due to COVID-19 cases in community

New COVID-19 treatment aims to reduce hospitalizations in Dubuque

Our opinion: Recovered COVID-19 patients hold key to helping those who are sick

'Quite frankly shocking': U.S. virus deaths hit record levels

Change in reporting contributes to 33 new COVID-19-related deaths in five-county area; 202 more statewide

SW Wisconsin hospital prohibits most visitors due to COVID-19 cases in community

Change in state reporting increases Dubuque's death toll by 14; Iowa statewide increases by 215 from 24 hours earlier

1 new COVID-19-related death in Dubuque Co., 1 in Clayton Co. in 24 hours

SW Wisconsin district announces move of some students to virtual learning

68 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; additional death in Lafayette County

57 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 13 new cases in Jones County

SW Wisconsin district announces move of some students to virtual learning

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)