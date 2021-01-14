In Iowa, there were 1,553 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, increasing the total to 301,471.
The state reported 19 additional related death, moving the death toll to 4,251.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,712 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 515,982.
There were 42 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,290.
In Illinois, there were 6,652 new cases reported Thursday, along with 88 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s total to 1,052,682 and 17,928 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)