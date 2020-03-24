Iowa officials announced this morning that another 19 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, but none of them were in Dubuque County.
The state's total climbed to 124 cases -- an increase of 18% from Monday.
Six of those cases are in Dubuque County, but none have been confirmed in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
The six cases in Dubuque County are tied for the fourth-most of Iowa's 99 counties.
There have been 2,315 negative tests across the state, according to a press release.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state.
