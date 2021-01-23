Twenty cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Dubuque County Jail, with more tests pending, officials announced Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy reported 18 inmates and two staff have been confirmed to have the coronavirus since Sunday.
A press release states that an inmate in the jail’s housing unit No. 4 was tested for COVID-19 on Jan. 15 after experiencing symptoms.
Two days later, on Sunday, an inmate in housing unit No. 3 was taken to the hospital with chest pains, and he tested positive for the coronavirus. The following day, on Monday, the first inmate’s test results came back positive as well.
On Tuesday, all 20 inmates in housing unit No. 3 were tested. Two were confirmed to have the coronavirus, 17 were negative, and one test result has not been received yet, the release states.
The inmates in housing unit No. 4 weren’t tested until Thursday, due to a delay in getting testing kits, the release states. A total of 28 inmates were tested. Fifteen were positive, nine were negative and four test results had not been received as Friday afternoon.
The release also states that two staff members have tested positive, with one other test pending.
Online records indicate about 135 people were in jail as of Friday.
It marks the second large outbreak reported at the jail since the pandemic started. In late June and early July, more than 30 cases were confirmed among inmates and staff.