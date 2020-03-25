Officials this morning announced that 21 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 145.
The increase represents a 17% increase from Tuesday's total.
None of the new cases are in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties. More than one-fourth of the new cases are in Johnson County, which reported six new infections.
The death of one Iowan, a Dubuque County resident, from COVID-19 complications was confirmed Tuesday night. No additional deaths were reported as of this morning.
Twenty-three Iowans are in the hospital due to COVID-19 infection, and 12 have been released and are recovering. The virus has been confirmed in 31 of Iowa's 99 counties.
There have been 2,578 negative tests.