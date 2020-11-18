BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Boscobel Area School District will switch to virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 23.
The change includes elementary, middle and high school students and is part of a series of schedule changes for the remainder of the semester outlined in a letter to families.
Students will return to in-person instruction on Dec. 7. Wednesdays will remain virtual-learning days.
In-person instruction would continue through Dec. 23, when students will be released for winter break.
The district schools will resume virtual learning after returning from winter break on Jan. 4. Students will remain in virtual learning through Jan. 13 and will return to in-person learning on Jan. 14.