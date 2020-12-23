Dubuque County reported an increase of 49 additional cases between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 10,327. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped to 9.8% as of 11 a.m. today. The county's death toll remained at 135.
Jackson County positive caseload increased by 12 to 1,733, and its death toll remained at 29.
Jones County had eight additional cases in that time span, for a total of 2,539. Its death toll held steady at 41. Clayton County also had eight more cases, and its total number of cases grew to 1,312, as well as 39 deaths.
Delaware County’s cases grew by four, to 1,592. The county’s death toll remains at 28.
The state is reporting outbreaks at seven long-term-care facilities in this five-county region. Bethany Home in Dubuque is no longer on the list.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Ennoble Nursing and Rehab -- four cases, and increase of one over 24 hours earlier
Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 26 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 36 cases, an increase of seven
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks.
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 2,002 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span, for a total of 271,022. The statewide death toll increased by 15 to 3,668.