Officials announced Thursday that another 34 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, including the first positive test in Clayton County.
The state now has a total of 179 positive cases. Officials announced Tuesday that a Dubuque County resident was the first person in the state to die after a diagnosis.
There have been 2,975 negative tests across the state, according to a press release.
More than 120 new cases were reported Thursday in Wisconsin. The state's total now sits at 708. Eight people have died.
More than 10,000 people tested have not had the virus.
Nearly 700 cases were confirmed in Illinois on Thursday. The state now has 2,538 total cases. Twenty-six people have died.
About 11,500 people have been tested in the state, though it's unclear how many of those test results have been received.
Where are those confirmed cases in each state? Check out the latest maps: